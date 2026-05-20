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Tokio Marine Earnings Decline In FY25; Guides FY26

May 20, 2026 — 04:41 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (TKOMY, 8766.T), an insurance holding company, on Wednesday reported lower net income despite higher ordinary income in the fiscal year 2025 compared with the previous year.

For the full year, net income attributable to the owners of the parent declined 7.1 percent to 980.43 billion from 1.06 trillion in the previous year.

Basic earnings per share were 515.55 yen versus 542.16 yen last year.

Ordinary profit jumped to 1.35 trillion yen from 1.46 trillion yen in the prior year.

Ordinary income increased to 8.87 trillion yen from 8.44 trillion yen in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company expects fiscal 2026 net income attributable to owners of the parent of 830 billion yen, up 56.2% from the previous fiscal year, with basic earnings per share of 441.83 yen.

Tokio Marine is currently trading 1.66% lesser at JPY 7,817 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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