TokenSoft to Trade Digital Securities on tZERO’s Retail Market

Firms that issue digital securities through TokenSoft can now trade them on tZERO’s alternative trading system (ATS). Digital securities are often shares in a company or tokenized real-estate investments.

“We are excited to integrate with tZERO and provide our customers with a path for secondary liquidity on an industry-leading trading platform,” TokenSoft CEO Mason Borda said in a statement.

tZERO announced in January that Prime Trust, a digital asset infrastructure provider, would also be using its ATS.

In 2019, tZERO announced that retail investors would be able to trade on its platform. Accredited investors and institutions had access from the get-go.

tZERO is a subsidiary of Medici Ventures, the blockchain arm of Overstock.

