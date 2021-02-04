TokenSoft to Trade Digital Securities on tZERO’s Retail Market
Firms that issue digital securities through TokenSoft can now trade them on tZERO’s alternative trading system (ATS). Digital securities are often shares in a company or tokenized real-estate investments.
- “We are excited to integrate with tZERO and provide our customers with a path for secondary liquidity on an industry-leading trading platform,” TokenSoft CEO Mason Borda said in a statement.
- tZERO announced in January that Prime Trust, a digital asset infrastructure provider, would also be using its ATS.
- In 2019, tZERO announced that retail investors would be able to trade on its platform. Accredited investors and institutions had access from the get-go.
- tZERO is a subsidiary of Medici Ventures, the blockchain arm of Overstock.
Related Stories
- Following GameStop, South Korea Financial Regulator Extends Ban on Short Sales
- Yearn Finance DAI Vault ‘Has Suffered an Exploit’; $11M Drained
- Kaiko Research: Monthly Market Report January 2021
- Market Wrap: Bitcoin Drops to $36.3K as DeFi Jumps to $32B on Ether FOMO
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.