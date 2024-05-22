News & Insights

Stocks

Tokens.com Corp Announces Rebranding to Realbotix

May 22, 2024 — 08:23 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tokens.com Corp (TSE:COIN) has released an update.

Tokens.com Corp, a company pioneering in humanoid robots and AI companionship, has announced its rebranding to Realbotix, reflecting a shift towards these core operations. The change is set to be proposed at the upcoming AGM on July 9, 2024, with strong support from major shareholders. Alongside the rebranding, the company will also update its ticker symbols on various stock exchanges to align with the new branding.

For further insights into TSE:COIN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.