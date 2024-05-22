Tokens.com Corp Announces Rebranding to Realbotix

Tokens.com Corp (TSE:COIN) has released an update.

Tokens.com Corp, a company pioneering in humanoid robots and AI companionship, has announced its rebranding to Realbotix, reflecting a shift towards these core operations. The change is set to be proposed at the upcoming AGM on July 9, 2024, with strong support from major shareholders. Alongside the rebranding, the company will also update its ticker symbols on various stock exchanges to align with the new branding.

