Tokenized Trust: FIS Says Traditional Banks Can Mainstream Stablecoins

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. FIS has released new research suggesting that traditional banks are best placed to drive stablecoin adoption. The report highlights that consumer trust in banks and their regulatory oversight could make them the natural bridge between digital currencies and mainstream finance. The research suggests that banks could leverage “tokenized deposits” to meet demand for faster, cheaper and always-on payment services without sacrificing trust or safety.

According to the survey of 1,000 U.S. consumers, almost 74.8% are willing to try a digital currency if offered by their primary bank, while only 3.6% said the same about unregulated providers. Payment frustrations are widespread, with 67.6% reported issues in the past six months: 41.9% cited slow online purchase processing, 35.3% high fees on money transfers and 30.2% card declines.

As such, trust and regulation are expected to play a key role in adoption. Around 42.4% cited security concerns and 42% are concerned about value volatility, which can be addressed through more stablecoin-related education.

About 77.4% of participants want stablecoins regulated like existing payment systems, while 66.3% said FDIC-style insurance would boost confidence.Nearly 52.7% of respondents would only seriously consider using stablecoins if at least 50% of merchants accepted digital currency, indicating that network effects matter.

Interestingly, only 11.9% viewed international money transfers as a primary use case, despite its rising popularity among payment giants like Visa Inc. V and Mastercard Incorporated MA. Instead, peer-to-peer transfers (45.1%) and online shopping (44.3%) emerged as the top potential drivers of adoption.

How Are Visa & Mastercard Incorporating Stablecoins?

Visa recently launched a pilot program allowing instant payouts in USD-backed stablecoins, like USDC, through its Visa Direct platform. The initiative allows creators and gig workers to receive their earnings in digital currency directly to their crypto wallets.In April 2025, Mastercard unveiled its end-to-end capabilities for stablecoin transactions. It has joined the Global Dollar Network, a Paxos-led stablecoin consortium, which allows Mastercard partners to mint, redeem and distribute USDG under that network.

FIS’ Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of FIS have declined 18% year to date, underperforming the broader industry and the S&P 500 Index.

FIS YTD Price Performance

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, FIS trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65X, down from the industry average of 21.91X. FIS carries a Value Score of B.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FIS’ 2025 earnings implies a 10.5% rise year over year, followed by 9% growth next year.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.