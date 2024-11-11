News & Insights

Stocks

Tokai Holdings Reports Record Sales Growth

November 11, 2024 — 10:22 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tokai Holdings Corporation (JP:3167) has released an update.

Tokai Holdings Corporation reported a record high in net sales for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 2025, driven by an expanding customer base and growth in corporate stock business. The company’s operating profit increased by 9.5% year-on-year, reflecting successful execution of its Medium-Term Management Plan 2025. Tokai aims to continue this growth trajectory throughout the fiscal year with no changes to its earnings and dividend forecasts.

For further insights into JP:3167 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.