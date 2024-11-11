Tokai Holdings Reports Record Sales Growth

Tokai Holdings Corporation (JP:3167) has released an update.

Tokai Holdings Corporation reported a record high in net sales for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 2025, driven by an expanding customer base and growth in corporate stock business. The company’s operating profit increased by 9.5% year-on-year, reflecting successful execution of its Medium-Term Management Plan 2025. Tokai aims to continue this growth trajectory throughout the fiscal year with no changes to its earnings and dividend forecasts.

