Tokai Holdings Focuses on Governance and Diversity

November 18, 2024 — 03:24 am EST

Tokai Holdings Corporation (JP:3167) has released an update.

Tokai Holdings Corporation is committed to enhancing corporate governance to support sustainable growth and increase corporate value. The company emphasizes equality for shareholders, transparency in business practices, and diversity in human resources, aiming to boost female representation in management to 10% by 2030. With a focus on sound management and stakeholder engagement, Tokai Holdings strives for accountability and strategic growth.

