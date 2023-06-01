Tokai Carbon (TYO:5301) Price Target Increased by 6.34% to 1,540.20

The average one-year price target for Tokai Carbon (TYO:5301) has been revised to 1,540.20 / share. This is an increase of 6.34% from the prior estimate of 1,448.40 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,403.90 to a high of 1,837.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.47% from the latest reported closing price of 1,154.00 / share.

Tokai Carbon Maintains 3.11% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.11%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.25%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 85 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tokai Carbon. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 10.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 5301 is 0.12%, an increase of 22.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 24.77% to 17,652K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,618K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,602K shares, representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5301 by 13.34% over the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 1,714K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,498K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,484K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5301 by 10.70% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,221K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 1,037K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,004K shares, representing an increase of 3.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5301 by 18.26% over the last quarter.

