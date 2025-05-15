$TOI stock is up 24% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TOI stock has now risen 24% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $9,441,285 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $TOI:
$TOI Insider Trading Activity
$TOI insiders have traded $TOI stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TOI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RICHARD A BARASCH purchased 1,358,448 shares for an estimated $1,415,095
- MARK L PACALA purchased 90,562 shares for an estimated $94,338
- BRAD HIVELY has made 3 purchases buying 309,056 shares for an estimated $59,433 and 0 sales.
- KAREN MARIE JOHNSON purchased 36,224 shares for an estimated $37,734
- DANIEL VIRNICH (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 22,640 shares for an estimated $23,584
- YALE PODNOS (Chief Medical Officer) purchased 9,056 shares for an estimated $9,433
- JEREMY CASTLE (Chief Operating Officer) purchased 9,056 shares for an estimated $9,433
- ROBERT ROSS CARTER (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 9,056 shares for an estimated $9,433
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$TOI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 17 institutional investors add shares of $TOI stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 4,749,900 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,467,719
- KENT LAKE PR LLC removed 2,000,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $618,000
- CINCINNATI INSURANCE CO removed 793,250 shares (-39.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $904,304
- QUATTRO FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC added 162,724 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $185,505
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC removed 131,759 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $150,205
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 127,659 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $145,531
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 115,140 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $131,259
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $TOI on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.