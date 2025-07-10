$TOI stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TOI stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $11,360,162 of trading volume.

$TOI Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $TOI:

$TOI insiders have traded $TOI stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TOI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GROWTH I L.P. M33 has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,750,000 shares for an estimated $7,713,300 .

BRAD HIVELY has made 1 purchase buying 9,056 shares for an estimated $9,433 and 2 sales selling 1,976,137 shares for an estimated $5,672,106.

RICHARD A BARASCH purchased 1,358,448 shares for an estimated $1,415,095

MARK L PACALA purchased 90,562 shares for an estimated $94,338

KAREN MARIE JOHNSON purchased 36,224 shares for an estimated $37,734

DANIEL VIRNICH (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 22,640 shares for an estimated $23,584

YALE PODNOS (Chief Medical Officer) purchased 9,056 shares for an estimated $9,433

JEREMY CASTLE (Chief Operating Officer) purchased 9,056 shares for an estimated $9,433

ROBERT ROSS CARTER (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 9,056 shares for an estimated $9,433

$TOI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 23 institutional investors add shares of $TOI stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

