TOI Posts Strong Q3 2025 Results, Raises Full-Year Guidance

November 14, 2025 — 08:43 am EST

(RTTNews) - The Oncology Institute Inc. (TOI) delivered robust third-quarter 2025 results marked by accelerating revenue growth, while boosting its full-year guidance.

The California-based oncology services provider posted a Q3 revenue of $136.6 million, up 36.7% year-over-year, compared to $99.9 million in Q3 2024.

Net loss was $16.5 million, or $0.14 per share, in Q3, 2025, compared to a net loss of $16.1 million, or $0.18 per share, in Q3 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed to $3.5 million in Q3 2025 from $8.2 million in the comparable year-ago quarter.

Cash and cash equivalents were $27.7 million as of September 30, 2025.

The company has also appointed Kristin England as Chief Administrative Officer to oversee enterprise central business operations, technology strategy, and AI enablement.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, the company expects adjusted EBITDA of approximately $0 to $2 million, signaling a potential return to positive operating performance.

Following the strong quarter, TOI raised its full-year 2025 revenue guidance to a range of $495 million to $505 million, up from its prior guidance range of $460 million to $480 million. Revenue was $393 million in the full year 2024.

The company now expects an adjusted EBITDA loss of $11 million to $13 million, compared to its previous guidance range of $8 million to $17 million. The adjusted EBITDA loss was $35.7 million last year.

TOI has traded in the range of $0.125 to $4.88 over the past year. The stock is currently in the premarket trading at $3.41, up 11%.

