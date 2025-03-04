$TOI Earnings Preview: Recent $TOI Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$TOI ($TOI) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $110,240,490 and earnings of -$0.07 per share.

$TOI Insider Trading Activity

$TOI insiders have traded $TOI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TOI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRAD HIVELY has made 2 purchases buying 300,000 shares for an estimated $50,000 and 0 sales.

$TOI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of $TOI stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

