News & Insights

Stocks

Tohto Suisan Reports Stable Financial Performance

November 21, 2024 — 11:22 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tohto Suisan Co (JP:8038) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Tohto Suisan Co., listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, reported stable net sales of 49,590 million yen for the first half of 2024, with a slight increase in operating and ordinary profits. The company maintained its equity ratio at approximately 67% and forecasts steady earnings per share for the fiscal year ending March 2025.

For further insights into JP:8038 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.