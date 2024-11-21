Tohto Suisan Reports Stable Financial Performance

Tohto Suisan Co (JP:8038) has released an update.

Tohto Suisan Co., listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, reported stable net sales of 49,590 million yen for the first half of 2024, with a slight increase in operating and ordinary profits. The company maintained its equity ratio at approximately 67% and forecasts steady earnings per share for the fiscal year ending March 2025.

