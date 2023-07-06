Tohoku Electric Power (TYO:9506) Price Target Increased by 8.18% to 836.40

The average one-year price target for Tohoku Electric Power (TYO:9506) has been revised to 836.40 / share. This is an increase of 8.18% from the prior estimate of 773.16 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 535.30 to a high of 1,123.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.97% from the latest reported closing price of 899.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 73 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tohoku Electric Power. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 5.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9506 is 0.05%, a decrease of 2.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.15% to 25,355K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,252K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,236K shares, representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9506 by 4.02% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,645K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,576K shares, representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9506 by 10.37% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,408K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,388K shares, representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9506 by 5.85% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 1,958K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,009K shares, representing a decrease of 2.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9506 by 3.48% over the last quarter.

FNDF - Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF holds 1,701K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,519K shares, representing an increase of 10.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9506 by 3.50% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

