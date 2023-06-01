Toho Zinc (TYO:5707) Price Target Decreased by 34.62% to 1,734.00

The average one-year price target for Toho Zinc (TYO:5707) has been revised to 1,734.00 / share. This is an decrease of 34.62% from the prior estimate of 2,652.00 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,717.00 to a high of 1,785.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.65% from the latest reported closing price of 1,657.00 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

Toho Zinc Maintains 4.50% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.50%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Toho Zinc. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 5707 is 0.02%, a decrease of 10.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.27% to 1,020K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 222K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 188K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 169K shares, representing an increase of 9.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5707 by 10.95% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 108K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISV - Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF holds 93K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 81K shares, representing an increase of 13.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5707 by 26.32% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 87K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 88K shares, representing a decrease of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5707 by 0.11% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.