News & Insights

Stocks

Toho Holdings Announces Share Buyback Progress

December 02, 2024 — 09:29 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Toho Holdings Co., Ltd. (JP:8129) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Toho Holdings Co., Ltd. has announced the acquisition of 527,100 of its own shares for approximately ¥2.28 billion through market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange from November 1 to November 30, 2024. This move is part of a broader plan approved by the board to buy back up to 5 million shares, aiming to enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into JP:8129 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.