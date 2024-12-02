Toho Holdings Announces Share Buyback Progress

Toho Holdings Co., Ltd. (JP:8129) has released an update.

Toho Holdings Co., Ltd. has announced the acquisition of 527,100 of its own shares for approximately ¥2.28 billion through market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange from November 1 to November 30, 2024. This move is part of a broader plan approved by the board to buy back up to 5 million shares, aiming to enhance shareholder value.

