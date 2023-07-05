News & Insights

World Markets

Togo reports outbreak of H5N1 bird flu on a farm - WOAH

July 05, 2023 — 05:42 am EDT

Written by Sybille de La Hamaide for Reuters ->

PARIS, July 5 (Reuters) - The West African country of Togo has reported an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu virus on a poultry farm, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Wednesday.

The outbreak near the capital Lome killed 1,450 of a flock of 1,500 birds, with the remaining birds being slaughtered, the Paris-based WOAH said, citing a report from Togo authorities.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Gus Trompiz)

((Sybille.deLaHamaide@thomsonreuters.com; +336 8774 4148;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.