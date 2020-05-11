World Markets

Togo reports an outbreak of African swine fever

Contributor
John Zodzi Reuters
Published

Togo reported an outbreak of African swine fever in a farm northwest of the capital Lome, where 44 pigs have died of the disease since April 18.

"Analyses at the Lome central veterinary laboratory have confirmed the presence of the African swine fever virus in this breeding farm," said the agriculture ministry in a statement.

It added the government took a series of prevention and disinfection measures to curb the spread of the disease, including the slaughter of all pigs in the farm area.

