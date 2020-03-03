Togo court confirms President Gnassingbe's landslide electoral victory

World Markets

Togo's President Faure Gnassingbe has won re-election with 71% of the vote, final results from the constitutional court showed on Tuesday, extending his 15-year rule and a family dynasty that began when his father took power in a 1967 coup.

Despite widespread disaffection and protests calling for him to step down, a fractured opposition struggled to launch a concerted campaign to unseat Gnassingbe in the small West African country of 8 million people.

