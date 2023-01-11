TOGGLE Daily Brief: No Pivot, Says Fed

TLDR: Once again, markets and the Fed are in a high-noon-style standoff. A little over a year after the Fed argued inflation was transitory while markets insisted rates would have to rise, the roles are now totally reversed. The Fed wants to stay the hiking course. Market is calling its bluff … and betting serious money on it.

In the release of its meeting’s minutes last week, the Fed was very clear about one thing: no participants anticipated that it would be appropriate to begin reducing the federal funds rate target in 2023. Not a single one. None.

“Participants generally indicated that upside risks to the inflation outlook remained a key factor shaping the outlook for policy,” the minutes said. “Participants generally observed that maintaining a restrictive policy stance for a sustained period until inflation is clearly on a path toward 2 percent is appropriate from a risk-management perspective.”

This “read my lips” moment was in stark contrast to how the market is instead assessing the Fed’s own policy outlook.

The implicit predicted path for the fed funds rate between now and the first meeting of next year does suggest rates are expected to be higher now than they were on the eve of the FOMC. Said differently, markets agree “some” hiking is still needed.

But they also imply about 40 basis points of cutting this year, despite the flat statement in the minutes that no governor currently expects to be loosening at all.

Why is the market challenging the Fed?

Part of the reason is the kind of data investors focus on. Although the Fed has access to a treasure trove of data, it overweights the somewhat slower moving data points that usually get included in their own forecasting model (inflation, unemployment etc.)

Markets see these are severely lagging.

Instead, investors are focusing on higher-frequency data points that suggest the economy is in fact already headed for a slowdown, at a minimum, and possibly a full-fledged recession. For example, the jobless claims number, published every Thursday. It has only just started to rise from the lows but a meaningful rise has previously coincided with recessions.

Another one is “ISM Prices Paid” component, a measure of inflation in the manufacturing sector, has dropped to 40 (where 50 is in theory “expansion”). This, too, has coincided with a recession in the past.

Finally, there is the inverted yield curve, the granddaddy of economic forecasting: it has unfailingly signaled recessions in recent history.

Investors are betting that the forward-looking indicators are showing the economy is weak enough. But the labor market - something the Fed is focused on - remains impossibly tight. It’s inconceivable that the Fed would begin tightening with the unemployment rate at 3.5%.

For now, the standoff is likely to continue.

Idea Spotlight: Wells Fargo (WFC)

TOGGLE observed that volatility indicators for reached a recent low and historically, this led to a median decrease in Wells Fargo price.

On top of this, Wells Fargo reports Q4 earnings on Friday and Zacks believes that earnings could decline.

