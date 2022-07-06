TOGGLE Daily Brief: The Crucial Market Retest

On Tuesday morning last week, we put the “bear ending” vs. “sucker rally” checklist to the test and concluded it was likely a fake rally (the original chart is below). A key ingredient was missing, according to said checklists, to call this the market bottom: a successful retest of market lows. So what, exactly, is a successful retest?

Revisiting the checklist

Duration : typical bear market duration is 10-12 months

: typical bear market duration is 10-12 months Peak to trough correction : bear markets lead to declines of about 36%.

: bear markets lead to declines of about 36%. A successful retest of the lows : very often equities retest the lows before the bottom is in

: very often equities retest the lows before the bottom is in Divergence with new stock lows

90% upside day : panic selling isn’t enough to end a bear market. As discussed earlier, a major bottom also needs a solid sign that low prices are drawing in widespread stock buying.

: panic selling isn’t enough to end a bear market. As discussed earlier, a major bottom also needs a solid sign that low prices are drawing in widespread stock buying. TLI turning positive

We won’t go through the entire list this time (little has changed) but will instead focus on the retest. Why is it such a common symptom of a sustainable bottom?

This is a timely discussion. After the publication of last week’s Daily Brief, equities plunged but they rallied back from near lows - was that the retest we have been looking for?

The anatomy of a market retest

Veteran investors will know (often from painful experience) that after a "waterfall decline" like we have seen in many stocks, particularly tech darlings, a familiar pattern emerges in the coming months. After the initial rally off the lows, stocks will turn back down to retest those levels. Most of the time, the retest will fail and equities make new lows. This has happened three times so far (see chart above) in this market decline.

Why do retests happen?

The reason is rooted deeply in psychology and human emotion. The initial reason for the big decline typically rears its ugly head again - in the news, a Fed speech, or an economic data point - at least one or two times during that rally. And when it does, selling resumes. For a while, at least. Eventually, the bad news combined with ever more attractive valuation is no longer enough to bring about more selling.

A successful retest creates a sense the market has found a foothold: a new support level that can serve as the base for a major low.

Just about everybody in the market has been looking for a successful retest since about mid-January. Right now, the decline that started on Tuesday last week has held above the lows. This is an important development to watch along with the other items on the checklist.

