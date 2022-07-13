TOGGLE Daily Brief: Inflation Rose Again

Inflation day has not been so exciting in decades.

With another rise in inflation prices, the Fed is likely to entrench in a steady path of hiking. Critics who worry the Fed could overdo it might find less arrows in their quiver now.

So what does rising inflation means for H2 2022?

Expect stocks to react meagerly. If inflation spends H2’22 at the highs, markets will begin to expect a longer hiking cycle and possibly a recession.

The biggest takeaway for investors is that rising inflation will add risk to portfolios. Cash will offer dry powder to buy later.

And if you are thinking that you need to achieve positive returns to offset inflation, consider as well that most assets might provide negative nominal returns under a high-inflation scenario.

TL;DR

June inflation rises more than expected, and at 9.1% it is getting close to double-digit territory. This will dispel the notion that the Fed might have eased its hiking plan. Prospects of a H2 rally are dimmed.

Idea Spotlight: Nike (NKE)

Analyst Randal Konik is recommending investors to sell Lululemon stock and buy Nike to play in the athleisure space, based on the overall sector’s “increased emphasis on fitness and rising casualization of the workplace.” What does the data have to say?

Momentum indicators for Nike are strongly negative and historically, this led to a median increase in price of 46.42% over the following 3M. TOGGLE analyzed six similar occasions in the past to produce the median projection and this insight received five out of eight stars in our quality assessment.

