TOGGLE Daily Brief: How Oversold Is the S&P 500?

After a bleak weekend of scary news and fears of a Lehman-like bankruptcy, stocks opened on Monday and rocketed higher. A lot. The day-to-day gyrations have been enough to give even a veteran trader a case of motion sickness. What’s going on?

“More buyers than sellers” is the kind of faux truism that is often trucked out when better - if equally banal - explanations are already taken. However, there is a grain of truth in the statement this time around.

A market that doesn’t respond to bad news is always worth pondering. It can be a bullish sign but more often, it’s merely reflecting temporary exhaustion with the current trend. This seems to be the case here.

To wit, positioning in S&P 500 futures (frequently used to hedge long portfolios, or by hedge funds to express a bearish view) was insanely short. As evident from the chart below, it hasn’t been matched by any time since 2011, and before that only during the global financial crisis.

Another way to look at it is the sheer force of the price action. Every piece from Michael Hartnett at BofA is worth perusing, and the latest is no exception. One chart (featured below) shows that the market has come down so swiftly it would have struggled to go down more in absence of rather apocalyptic news. Credit Suisse rumors didn’t rise to that standard (yet).

The reason this point - that price action was driven by absence of sellers rather than abundance of buyers - is worth highlighting is that it suggests the bear market is not finished.

If you go back to a Daily Brief from a few weeks ago, you’ll see that one of the conditions for a major low is a successful retest of the prior (June) low. This is the battle that’s unfolding currently.

Idea Spotlight: Intel (INTC)

Intel acquired Mobileye in 2017 - a leader in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies. Now Mobileye is planning to go public.

Along with that, TOGGLE observed that analyst expectations for INTC:NASD improved and historically, this led to a median increase in price of 20.12% over the following 3M. TOGGLE analyzed 4 similar occasions in the past to produce the median projection and this insight received 6 out of 8 stars in our quality assessment.

