TOGGLE Daily Brief: CPI Needs to Fall FAST

CPI fell to 8.5% vs 9.1% last month. This makes the Fed’s job easier, but the key issue is speed. Can CPI fall fast enough to truly slow the pace of hiking?

CPI must fall FAST

Here’s a fact that is not discussed as often as it would deserve to be:

In a hiking cycle, the Fed has always raised rates until they matched inflation. In fact, it was a common occurrence for the Fed to overdo it and hike too much - and bang, recession.

The chart above shows the spread between the Fed Funds rate and CPI. Negative values during a hiking cycle mean the Fed is behind the curve. It needs to catch up with inflation.

What if CPI is sticky?

Well then expect rates to climb closer to whatever “sticky” means.

Pick any number - If you imagine 5% as a sticky anchor for inflation, then it will be reasonable to expect short-term rates to get closer to 5% during next year.

Now whether the economy can take it is a different story. We’ll certainly face stress in the credit system with higher rates and Quantitative Tightening.

So where to invest now?

Do you know what becomes interesting in a hiking cycle? Long bonds.

The theory goes that pain in the short term means inflation will be defeated during this cycle. So long bonds rally (their rates fall) in expectation of that. When we say long, think 20-30Y.

Conclusion

The war on inflation is not over. Keep an eye peeled for inflation-leading indicators. And possibly buy long bonds.

Idea Spotlight: CVS Health Corporation (CVS)

Analyst revision indicators for CVS:NYSE have been mostly positive and historically, this led to a median increase in the price of 10.98% over the following 3M. TOGGLE analyzed 7 similar occasions in the past to produce the median projection and this insight received 5 out of 8 stars in our quality assessment.

CVS is among the many companies seeking to submit initial bids this week to acquire Signify Health Inc., a provider of technology and services for home health.

