Tofas shares drop 7% in Turkey as new Fiat Doblo to be made in Spain

ISTANBUL, June 7 (Reuters) - Shares in Turkish automaker Tofas dropped more than 7% on Tuesday after it said Fiat (Stellantis) STLA.MI had announced that the new Fiat Doblo will be produced in a Stellantis factory in Spain.

Tofas previously said Fiat Doblo production would continue at the Tofas factory until end-2022. It said in its latest statement that assessments on prolonging the current version of Fiat Doblo production until end-2023 as well as potential production of new models was ongoing.

Tofas is a joint venture of Turkey's Koc Holding KCHOL.IS and Fiat. Stellantis was formed in 2021 through the merger between France's PSA and Fiat Chrysler.

