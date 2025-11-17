Toei Animation Co. (TOEAF) Price Target Increased by 14.25% to 25.53

The average one-year price target for Toei Animation Co. (OTCPK:TOEAF) has been revised to $25.53 / share. This is an increase of 14.25% from the prior estimate of $22.35 dated August 5, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $21.66 to a high of $30.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 66.56% from the latest reported closing price of $15.33 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 74 funds or institutions reporting positions in Toei Animation Co.. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 7.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TOEAF is 0.09%, an increase of 5.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.85% to 4,819K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WEUSX - Siit World Equity Ex-us Fund - holds 820K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 748K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 691K shares , representing an increase of 7.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOEAF by 8.94% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 464K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 435K shares , representing an increase of 6.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOEAF by 3.01% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 403K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 380K shares , representing an increase of 5.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOEAF by 9.44% over the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL holds 284K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 291K shares , representing a decrease of 2.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOEAF by 1.38% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.