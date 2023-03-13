Tod's sees 'excellent' start of season after beating FY profit forecasts

MILAN, March 13 (Reuters) - Italian fashion group Tod's said on Monday it had an excellent start of the season start of the season as it posted higher-than-excpected operating profits for last year.

The leather goods maker's earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) were 58.2 million euros ($62.5 million) in 2022 versus a 47-million-euro analysts' forecast in a company-provided consensus.

"Considering the excellent start of the season in our stores and the solidity of the order book for next season, we are very confident about the group's future results", founder and main shareholder Diego Della Valle said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9314 euros) (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Alvise Armellini) ((elisa.anzolin@thomsonreuters.com; 0039 0266129692;)) Keywords: TOD'S RESULTS/

