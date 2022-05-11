Tod's sales rise above forecasts in first quarter

MILAN, May 11 (Reuters) - Sales at Italian fashion group Tod's TOD.MI rose by 23% in the first quarter, extending a recovery that started last year and beating market expectations despite a slowdown in China in March.

Revenues totalled 219.6 million euros ($231.68 million) in the period, driven by Europe and Americas, while revenues in China were hit by a new round of COVID restrictions.

Overall quarterly sales are a touch above 2019 levels, before the pandemic hit.

Analysts had expected 212 million euros sales, according to a consensus cited by broker Equita.

($1 = 0.9479 euros)

(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

((Claudia.Cristoferi@thomsonreuters.com; +39 3480848422;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.