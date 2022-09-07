Commodities

Tod's sales rise 17% in first half of year

Contributor
Claudia Cristoferi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Sales at Italian fashion group Tod's rose by 17% in the first half of the year, broadly in line with market expectations, despite a COVID-driven slump in China in the second quarter.

MILANO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Sales at Italian fashion group Tod's TOD.MI rose by 17% in the first half of the year, broadly in line with market expectations, despite a COVID-driven slump in China in the second quarter.

Revenues totalled 467.5 million euros ($464.70 million) in the six months to June, pushed by Europe and Americas, while they fell by 19% in Greater China at constant exchange rates due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Operating profit improved to 17.7 million euros from a 2.7 million euros loss an year earlier, the company said on Wednesday.

Analysts had expected 464 million euros in sales and a 9 million euros EBIT, according to a Refintiv consensus.

($1 = 1.0060 euros)

(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, editing by Federico Maccioni)

((Claudia.Cristoferi@thomsonreuters.com; +39 3480848422;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular