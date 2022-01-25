Tod's sales jump 40% in 2021, beating expectations

MILAN, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Sales at Italian fashion group Tod's TOD.MI in 2021 rose by 40%, the first increase after five years of consecutive declines, beating market expectations.

Last year's revenues totalled 883.8 million euros ($997.10 million), and stood just a touch below pre-pandemic levels, the luxury leather goods maker said on Tuesday.

That compared with an analyst consensus distributed by the company of 842 million euros on average.

($1 = 0.8864 euros)

(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

