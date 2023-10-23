Tod's founder satisfied with group being listed, looks at long term

MILAN, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Tod's TOD.MI founder and Chief Executive said on Monday he was satisfied with the group being listed and was focused on the long-term strategy rather than pursuing a more short term one.

In 2022 the Della Valle family ditched a plan to delist the company after its initial buyout failed to meet the required threshold of support.

"Our goal is to have our hands free in order to be able to grow more and develop in the direction we think is right for the company", Diego Della Valle said during a conference.

