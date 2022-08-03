Tod's founder launches bid to delist shoe maker

MILAN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The founder and largest shareholder at Italy's Tod's TOD.MI has decided to launch a takeover offer on the luxury shoe maker with the aim of delisting the company from the Milan stock exchange, the family holding company DeVa Finance said on Wednesday.

Diego Della Valle, who also acts as chief executive and chairman at the company, and his family are set to launch the takeover bid at 40 euros per share. The stock closed at 33.42 euros on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

