Commodities

Tod's founder abandons plan to delist company

Credit: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

December 09, 2022 — 12:47 pm EST

Written by Keith Weir for Reuters ->

MILAN, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The founding family of Italian luxury shoemaker Tod's TOD.MI said it was ditching a plan to delist the company after its initial buyout failed to meet the required threshold of support.

DeVa Finance, the holding company of the founding Della Valle family, said it would not proceed with an operation that could be considered hostile or at least "not market friendly".

Tod's founder and Chairman Diego Della Valle and his brother Andrea had offered to buy out other investors at 40 euros a share but that failed to gain the requisite 90% support. They had the option to try to de-list the company via a merger with DeVa Finance as an alternative.

"We noted that some of our shareholders believed the value of the Tod's group to be significantly higher than our valuation and preferred to remain in possession of their shares," Della Valle said in a statement.

(Reporting by Keith Weir, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.