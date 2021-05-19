Commodities

Tod's Della Valle: if I ever decided to sell it would be to LVMH, but no plan for now

Silvia Aloisi Reuters
Claudia Cristoferi Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/TONY GENTILE

MILAN, May 19 (Reuters) - The head of Italian luxury group Tod's TOD.MI said that if he ever decided to sell his company it would be to LVMH's LVMH.PA boss Bernard Arnault but he added that he had no current plans to do so.

Speaking at the Financial Times Luxury Summit, Tod's founder and chairman Diego Della Valle said LVMH's recent decision to raise its stake in Tod's to 10% was a message "that we like to stay together". He reiterated that if the right opportunity arose, the two groups might "do something together".

Asked if that meant Tod's could be sold to LVMH, Della Valle said: "I have a family and we love what we do (...). But if one day I decide (to sell), I believe in people like Bernard (Arnault)."

Asked again if, should he decide to sell, it would be to Arnault, Della Valle said: "100 percent, for sure."

The Tod's chairman also added that he is preparing to step back from day-to-day management at the group. "No one believes me but I need one year to prepare the team and I am ready to (free up my time) by 60-70%," he said.

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

