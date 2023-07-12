Tod's creative director Walter Chiapponi to step down

Corrects time period in first paragraph to four years

MILAN, July 12 (Reuters) - Italy's luxury group Tod's TOD.MI said on Wednesday that creative director Walter Chiapponi was leaving the company after four years.

Chiapponi will present his last Tod's Spring Summer 2024 women's collection in September at the Milan Fashion Week, the group said in a statement.

Tod's did not name a replacement but said that a "new creative direction" would be announced in the coming months.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin Editing by Keith Weir)

((elisa.anzolin@thomsonreuters.com; 0039 0266129692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.