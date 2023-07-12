News & Insights

Commodities

Tod's creative director Walter Chiapponi to step down

Credit: REUTERS/Tony Gentile

July 12, 2023 — 11:43 am EDT

Written by Elisa Anzolin for Reuters ->

Corrects time period in first paragraph to four years

MILAN, July 12 (Reuters) - Italy's luxury group Tod's TOD.MI said on Wednesday that creative director Walter Chiapponi was leaving the company after four years.

Chiapponi will present his last Tod's Spring Summer 2024 women's collection in September at the Milan Fashion Week, the group said in a statement.

Tod's did not name a replacement but said that a "new creative direction" would be announced in the coming months.

