Tod's confident can do "good job" with sales this year - CEO

ROME, June 25 (Reuters) - The head of Italian luxury group Tod's, Diego Della Valle, said the company was optimistic about this year, with markets gradually recovering from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, and expected a "very interesting" 2022.

"We have been pleasantly surprised by the energy in the market, and markets that have reopened are doing very well," Della Valle told Reuters in an interview.

"Those that are reopening will be up and running within a few months," he added.

The company, known for its loafer shoes, posted a 19% rise in sales at constant exchange rates in the first quarter, helped by stellar growth in China, although revenues remained below pre-pandemic levels due to weakness in Europe and North America.

"We are very confident that we will do a good job this year and then we are looking at a very interesting 2022, as long as nothing emerges (with the coronavirus emergency)," Della Valle added.

(Reporting by Francesca Piscioneri; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((francesca.piscioneri@tr.com; +390680307713;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.