Tod's CEO says there are no plans to sell the company

MILAN, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The founder and CEO of Italian luxury group Tod's TOD.MI, Diego Della Valle, said on Friday his family has no plans to sell the company after the delisting operation via private equity firm L Catterton.

"We don't have to sell anything, we have a family business with young people who want to do this job, what can be better than that", Della Valle said on the sidelines of the Milan Fashion Week.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Alvise Armellini)

