Tod's appoints Matteo Tamburini as new creative director

MILAN, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Tod's TOD.MI has appointed Matteo Tamburini as its new creative director for both the women's and men's collections, the Italian luxury group said on Friday.

His predecessor Walter Chiapponi left the company after presenting his final collection at the Milan Fashion Week in September.

Tamburini, 41, has worked as designer at Bottega Veneta since 2017.

The first Tod's collection under his creative direction will be the autumn-winter 2024/25 women's collection, to be presented in February in Milan.

Tod's CEO Diego Della Valle said in a statement that Tamburini's "modern vision of high quality and Italian lifestyle will definitely bring added value to our brand."

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Gavin Jones)

