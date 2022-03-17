Todd Rosenbluth Joins ETF Trends and ETF Database as Head of Research, Dave Nadig to Become the Firm’s Financial Futurist

Leading advisor-centric ETF platform commits to greater research with another industry heavy-hitter

IRVINE, Calif., March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ETF Trends and ETF Database, the industry’s leading sources for ETF insights and analysis, are proud to welcome Todd Rosenbluth as Head of Research. Rosenbluth will be responsible for overseeing the firm’s research into ETFs, product trends, and advisor behavior. His joining will strengthen the firm’s position as the foremost industry source for ETF and advisor data.

"Todd is a leading authority on ETFs and is well respected in the industry. Adding his expertise and prominence will further deepen our ETF research platform," said Tom Lydon, CEO of ETF Trends and ETF Database. "Todd’s insights are considered a go-to resource by advisors, index providers and ETF issuers alike.”

Current Director of Research and ETF pioneer Dave Nadig will be transitioning to a newly created role focused on emerging trends that will shape the future of our industry. As the firm’s Financial Futurist, Dave will partner with both investors and the asset management community to provide thought leadership on important financial services trends, product innovations and navigating global markets.

"As ETFs continue to hit record levels of inflows, investors are increasingly eager to learn about the growing number of products available to support their portfolio goals,” said Rosenbluth, a 25-year ETF and equity investments veteran. ”Along with changing market conditions, it's more important than ever to empower advisors with information on how to navigate this environment. Vehicles such as ETFs can help them do that."

Rosenbluth most recently served as Head of ETF & Mutual Fund Research at CFRA, where he helped grow the business and provide expert analysis for five years. Prior to joining CFRA, he served in a similar funds leadership capacity and was head of a stock research team at S&P Global. Rosenbluth started his professional career as a financial advisor. He is widely cited by the media and institutions as a key independent voice in the field.

“The modern financial advisor has shifted to learning about ETFs digitally, and we have a unique ability to connect ETF practitioners with the latest education and strategies in the asset management community,” said Tom Hendrickson, President of ETF Trends and ETF Database. "We look forward to deepening our research offerings and continuing to expand our digital footprint. With the combined firepower of Todd as our new Head of Research and Dave as the firm’s first Financial Futurist, we are now able to provide greater insights through our educational programs, data & analytics, and thought leadership.”

About ETF Trends and ETF Database

Reaching over 100,000 financial advisors monthly, ETF Trends and ETF Database is the largest ETF-centric, data-driven platform built to empower and educate the modern financial advisor.

In addition to providing advisors with interactive data-driven tools, ETF Trends and ETF Database produces and circulates a variety of content to fuel the research process for financial advisors.

For more information, visit www.etftrends.com and www.etfdb.com .

To subscribe to Todd’s research, reports and commentary on a regular basis, please subscribe here.

Media Contact

Mandy Georgi

mgeorgi@buttonwoodpr.com

Vice President, Buttonwood Communications Group

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.