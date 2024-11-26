News & Insights

Todd River Resources Announces Director Departure

November 26, 2024 — 12:07 am EST

Todd River Resources Ltd. (AU:TX3) has released an update.

Todd River Resources Ltd. announces the departure of Edward Fry from its board of directors. His holdings included 607,762 ordinary shares and 2.5 million unlisted options set to expire in December 2026. This change in leadership could influence the company’s strategic direction and stock market performance.

