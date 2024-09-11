News & Insights

Today’s Top Stock Gainers: FSLR, ALB, and More

September 11, 2024 — 03:13 pm EDT

As we head into the final 45 minutes of the trading session, these are today’s top stock gainers:

Some notable catalysts for today’s movers include the following:

  • Lithium stocks Arcadium Lithium (ALTM) and Albermarle (ALB) are rising on the news that China’s CATL, which is the world’s largest manufacturer of lithium batteries, may shut down a mine that makes up 8% of China’s total lithium production. This would likely boost the price of Lithium.
  • First Solar (FSLR), along with other solar stocks, are rallying because the market believes that Harris, who is more supportive of renewable energy, won the debate against Donald Trump on September 10.
  • AppLovin (APP) received analyst praise from Bank of America, which raised the price target from $100 to $120 per share while maintaining a Buy rating.

For the full list of top gainers, as well as the lists of Top Losers and Most Active stocks, click here.

Is FSLR Stock a Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on FSLR stock based on 21 Buys, four Holds, and zero Sells assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 31% rally in its share price over the past year, the average FSLR price target of $287.76 per share implies 21.18% upside potential.

