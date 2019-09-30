Today's Top 6 Gainers In Healthcare Sector (DOVA, CAPR, SMMT…)

(RTTNews) - The following are some of today's top gainers in the pharma/biotech sector.

1. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DOVA)

Dova is a pharmaceutical company developing drugs for diseases with a high unmet need. The Company has one approved commercial product, DOPTELET, for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease scheduled to undergo a procedure and the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adults with chronic immune thrombocytopenia who have had an insufficient response to a previous treatment.

Gained 38.43% to close Monday's (Sep.30) trading at $27.95.

News: The Company is all set to be acquired by Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (SOBI.ST) for a total potential consideration of $29.00 per share, or a total potential consideration of up to $915 million.

Under the terms of the agreement, Dova stockholders will be offered an upfront payment for $27.50 per share in cash, along with one non-tradeable Contingent Value Right (CVR) that entitles them to an additional $1.50 per share in cash upon regulatory approval of DOPTELET for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019. Following the completion of the acquisition, the common stock of Dova will no longer be listed for trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market.

2. Enochian Biosciences Inc. (ENOB)

Enochian Biosciences is a gene-modified cell therapy company developing potentially curative and preventative therapies for HIV and cancer.

Gained 29.41% to close Monday's trading at $5.50.

News: No news

Recent event:

The Company's shares were uplisted to the NASDAQ Capital Market from the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board on December 10, 2018.

3. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing biological therapeutics for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and other rare disorders.

Gained 20.13% to close Monday's trading at $3.70.

News: No news

Near-term Catalyst:

-- The Company will be presenting expanded interim results from its randomized, double-blind, Phase II clinical trial of CAP-1002 in boys and young men with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, dubbed HOPE-2, on October 5, 2019, at the 24th International Congress of the World Muscle Society.

-- In July of this year, the Company announced that a pre-specified interim analysis performed on 6-month data from the HOPE-2 trial showed statistically significant results across several independent clinical measures.

4. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals is a medical dermatology company.

The Company's lead product candidate is VP-102, a proprietary topical drug-device combination therapy containing a novel topical solution of 0.7% cantharidin, for the treatment of molluscum and verruca vulgaris (common warts).

Gained 17.89% to close Monday's trading at $14.76.

News: No news

Recent Event & Near-term Catalysts:

-- The Company submitted the NDA for VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum to the FDA on Sep.16, 2019. -- A phase II trial of VP-102 for the treatment of external genital warts, dubbed CARE, is underway, with topline results anticipated during the second half of 2020.

5. Summit Therapeutics plc (SMMT)

Summit Therapeutics is currently developing new mechanism antibiotics for infections caused by C. difficile, N. gonorrhoeae and Enterobacteriaceae.

Gained 16.99% to close Monday's trading at $1.79.

News: No news

Near-term Catalyst:

The Company is slated to present new data analyses from its phase II clinical trial of Ridinilazole in patients with C. difficile infection ('CDI') on October 3, 2019.

6. Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL)

Sundial Growers is a licensed cannabis producer based in Alberta.

Gained 16.67% to close Monday's trading at $4.79.

News: No news

Recent event:

The Company went public on the NASDAQ on August 1. 2019, offering its shares at a price of US$13.00 per share.

