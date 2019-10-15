Today's Top 5 Losers In Healthcare Sector (KOOL, TRVI, OPGN…)

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the healthcare stocks that posted the biggest percentage decline on Tuesday.

1. Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (KOOL)

Cesca Therapeutics develops, commercializes and markets a range of automated technologies for CAR-T and other cell-based therapies.

Lost 19.74% to close Tuesday's (Oct.15) trading at $4.92. A 1 for 10 reverse split of the Company's issued and outstanding common stock was effected on June 4, 2019.

News: No news

Near-term Catalyst:

The Company is expected to report financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, in the second week of next month.

Net revenues in the second quarter of 2019 were $4.3 million compared to $2.0 million for the second quarter of 2018.

2. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI)

Trevi Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing Nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions.

Lost 15.96% to close Tuesday's trading at $3.95.

News: No news

Recent Event:

The Company went public on the Nasdaq Global Market on May 7, 2019, offering its shares at a price of $10.00 each.

Pipeline and Near-term Catalysts:

The Company is developing Nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or IPF, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia, or LID, in patients with Parkinson's disease.

-- A phase II/III clinical trial of Nalbuphine ER in patients with severe pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis, dubbed PRISM, is underway - with topline data expected in the first half of 2020. -- A phase Ib clinical trial of Nalbuphine ER in patients with chronic liver disease is ongoing, with data expected in the second half of 2019. -- A phase II clinical trial of Nalbuphine ER for chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis is underway, with topline data expected in the first half of 2020. -- Preparations to initiate a phase II clinical trial of Nalbuphine ER on levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease are expected to commence in the second half of 2019.

3. OpGen Inc. (OPGN)

OpGen is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases.

Lost 13.57% to close Tuesday's trading at $6.21.

News: No news

Near-term Catalysts:

The Company is working to complete two additional FDA pre-market submissions for its lead rapid molecular diagnostic test, the Acuitas AMR Gene Panel Urine, and for the Acuitas Lighthouse Software.

The clinical trials to support a submission for the direct-from-urine Acuitas AMR Gene Panel test and the Acuitas Lighthouse Software for antibiotic resistance prediction, are underway, with an initial FDA submission expected to be made by year-end or in the first quarter of 2020.

The Company is slated to report financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, in the second week of November.

4. INmune Bio Inc. (INMB)

INmune Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new immunotherapies for cancer and Alzheimer's.

Lost 9.23% to close Tuesday's trading at $3.54.

News: No news

Pipeline:

The Company has four drug development programs: two that are designed to treat cancer, INKmune and INB03.

-- Preliminary data from the Phase 1 trial of INB03 in patients with advanced cancer were reported in August of this year. Final results from the trial are expected later this year, followed by a phase II study. -- Patient enrollment in a phase I trial of INKmune, the Company's NK cell therapy focused on eliminating residual disease after cancer therapy, is expected in the second half of 2019. -- Patient enrollment in a phase I trial of XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease is expected in the second half of 2019. -- NeuLiv development program for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

5. Ideaya Biosciences Inc. (IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences is an oncology-focused precision medicine company developing targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics.

Lost 9.09% to close Tuesday's trading at $6.50.

News: No news

Recent event:

The Company went public on the Nasdaq Global Market on May 23, 2019, offering its shares at a price of $10 each.

Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalysts:

-- A phase I/II basket trial with IDE196 in patients with solid tumors harboring GNAQ/11 mutations or PRKC fusions is underway, with the release of interim data expected in Q2/Q3 2020. -- A phase I study of LXS196, an oral protein kinase C inhibitor, in patients with metastatic uveal melanoma, being conducted by Novartis, is ongoing.

