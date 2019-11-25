Today's Top 5 Gainers In Healthcare Sector (SRNE, MDCO, RAPT...)

(RTTNews) - The following are some of today's top gainers in the healthcare sector.

1. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE)

Sorrento is a clinical-stage, antibody-centric, biopharmaceutical company developing new therapies to turn malignant cancers into manageable and possibly curable diseases.

Gained 94.37% to close Monday's (Nov.25) trading at $3.11.

News: The Company received an unsolicited, non-binding term sheet proposal submitted by two biopharmaceutical companies, to acquire all of its issued and outstanding shares for between $3.00 and $5.00 per share in cash.

However, Sorrento's Board of Directors has unanimously rejected the proposal.

2. RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT)

RAPT is a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focusing on oncology and inflammatory diseases.

Gained 44.25% to close Monday's trading at $29.47.

News: No news

Recent event:

The Company went public on the Nasdaq Global Market on October 31, 2019, offering its shares at a price of $12 each.

Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalyst:

-- A phase I/II trial of FLX475 as a monotherapy, and in combination with Merck's Keytruda in patients with "charged" tumors is ongoing, with results from the phase II portion of the trial expected in the first half of 2020. -- A phase 1 clinical trial for RPT193 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis is underway. Results from the phase Ib portion of the study are expected by mid-2020.

3. The Medicines Company (MDCO)

The Medicines Company is a biopharmaceutical company with a main focus on addressing cardiovascular disease. The lead drug candidate is Inclisiran, a cholesterol-lowering therapy.

Gained 22.25% to close Monday's trading at $83.80.

News: The Medicines Company is all set to be acquired by Novartis AG for $85 per share in an all-cash transaction, implying a fully diluted equity value of $9.7 billion.

Completion of the transaction is expected in the first quarter of 2020, pending the successful completion of the tender offer and other customary closing conditions. Until that time, The Medicines Company will continue to operate as a separate and independent company. The company expects to file regulatory submissions for Inclisiran in the U.S. in the fourth quarter of 2019 and in Europe in the first quarter of 2020.

4. Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NLTX)

Neoleukin is a biopharmaceutical company creating next-generation immunotherapies using de novo protein design technology. The Company is the result of the reverse merger between Aquinox Pharmaceuticals and Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Gained 22.19% to close Monday's trading at $4.24.

News: No news

Cash position:

As of September 30, 2019, the Company had cash of $66.3 million.

5. Zynex Inc. (ZYXI)

Zynex is a medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, stroke rehabilitation, cardiac monitoring, and neurological diagnostics.

Gained 20.18% to close Monday's trading at $10.72.

News: No news

Recent event:

On October 29, 2019, the Company reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Net income for the third quarter of 2019 was $2.03 million or $0.06 per share on revenue of $11.8 million. This compared with a net income of $2.59 million or $0.08 per share and revenue of $8.13 million in the year-ago quarter.

Looking ahead, the Company expects fourth quarter 2019 revenue to range between $12.3 and $12.8 million. Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2018 was $9.3 million.

6. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The Company generates revenue from licensing and collaboration agreements.

Gained 15.83% to close Monday's trading at $56.99.

Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalysts:

-- A phase II/III trial of ARO-AAT, a second-generation subcutaneously administered RNAi therapeutic being developed as a treatment for a rare genetic liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency, dubbed SEQUOIA, is underway. -- A pilot open-label, multi-dose, phase II study to assess changes in a novel histological activity scale in response to ARO-AAT over time in patients with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated liver disease is also ongoing. -- A phase I single and multiple-dose study of ARO-APOC3, a subcutaneously administered RNAi therapeutic, being developed as a potential treatment for patients with hypertriglyceridemia is underway. -- A phase I single and multiple-dose study of ARO-ANG3, a subcutaneously administered RNAi therapeutic, being developed as a potential treatment for patients with dyslipidemias and metabolic diseases is ongoing. -- A phase I/II study of JNJ-3989 (formerly ARO-HBV), being developed as a potential treatment for patients with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection is underway.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.