Today's Top 5 Gainers In Healthcare Sector (ISEE, CYCN, STOK…)

(RTTNews) - The following are some of today's top gainers in the healthcare sector.

1. IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE)

IVERIC bio is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatment options for retinal diseases with significant unmet medical needs.

Gained 26.47% to close Tuesday's (Oct.29) trading at $2.15.

News: The Company announced the appointment of Abraham Scaria to the position of Chief Scientific Officer, effective October 29, 2019, to lead the research and pre-clinical gene therapy activities.

IVERIC bio is gearing up to enter into the clinic with its lead gene therapy program in the second half of 2020.

Scaria's extensive experience includes positions at Genzyme, Sanofi and most recently at Casebia Therapeutics, leading multiple ocular gene therapy programs, noted the Company.

Recent event:

On October 28, 2019, the Company announced that its phase IIb trial of its investigational complement factor C5 inhibitor Zimura met the primary endpoint in geographic atrophy secondary to Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration.

2. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN)

Cyclerion Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulators for the treatment of serious and orphan diseases.

Gained 22.20% to close Tuesday's trading at $13.43.

News: No news

Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalysts:

** The Company's lead asset is Praliciguat, which is under two phase II studies for diabetic nephropathy and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF). The topline results from both the trials are expected in Q4 2019. ** A phase II study of Olinciguat in patients with sickle cell disease, dubbed STRONG SCD, is underway, with data readout anticipated in mid-2020. ** A phase I study of IW-6463, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant sGC stimulator in development for serious neurodegenerative diseases, is ongoing, with data readout expected in Q4 2019.

3. Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics is a clinical-stage targeted oncology company.

Gained 16.73% to close Tuesday's trading at $95.10.

News: The Company released promising first clinical results from its phase I/II trial evaluating MRTX849, an investigational KRAS G12C inhibitor, in patients with solid tumors expressing KRAS G12C mutations.

MRTX849 has demonstrated clinical activity, including objective responses, in patients with non-small cell lung cancer and colorectal cancer.

4. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics Inc is an early-stage biopharmaceutical company developing antisense oligonucleotide medicines for genetic diseases affecting the central nervous system, eye, liver, and kidney.

Gained 15.28% to close Tuesday's trading at $29.80.

News: No news

Pipeline and Near-term Catalysts:

The lead product candidate is STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy.

-- Initiation of a phase I/II trial of STK-001 in Dravet syndrome is expected in the first half of 2020. -- Nomination of the second product candidate for the treatment of an additional genetic disease expected by the first half of 2020.

5. Synthorx Inc. (THOR)

Synthorx is a biotechnology company using a first-of-its-kind Expanded Genetic Alphabet platform technology to discover and develop optimized biologics for cancer and autoimmune disorders.

Gained 13.32% to close Tuesday's trading at $13.02.

News: The Company announced that it will present an update on its HAMMER study on November 5, 2019.

HAMMER is a three-part global Phase 1/2 dose-escalation and expansion study evaluating the safety and anti-tumor activity of investigational drug THOR-707 in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Recent event:

On December 7, 2018, the Company's shares made their debut on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, at an offering price of $11.00 each.

