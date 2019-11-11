Today's Top 5 Gainers In Healthcare Sector (CABA, INMD, AQST…)

(RTTNews) - The following are some of today's top gainers in the healthcare sector.

1. Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA)

Cabaletta Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases.

Gained 25.18% to close Monday's (Nov.11, 2019) trading at $13.92. The stock debuted on the Nasdaq on October 25, 2019, at an opening price of $9.00, well below the offering price of $11 per share.

News: No news

Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalyst:

The lead drug candidate is DSG3-CAART, proposed for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, a rare autoimmune blistering disease.

DSG3-CAART is expected to enter into phase I trial in patients with mucosal pemphigus vulgaris in 2020.

2. Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE)

Jounce Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company developing novel cancer immunotherapies.

Gained 15.76% to close Monday's trading at $4.70.

News: No news

Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalysts:

-- The lead drug candidate in the pipeline is Vopratelimab. A phase II study of Vopratelimab in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's Yervoy (ipilimumab) in patients with non-small cell lung cancer or urothelial cancer who have progressed on or after PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor therapies, dubbed EMERGE, is underway. Data from the trial including preliminary efficacy and biomarker relationships to clinical outcomes for up to 80 patients are expected in 2020.

-- JTX-4014 for adult subjects with advanced refractory solid tumor malignancies is a phase II-ready compound.

3. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for genetically-defined diseases with high unmet medical needs and an initial focus on rare diseases.

Gained 12.82% to close Monday's trading at $7.92. The stock made its debut on the Nasdaq Global Market on July 18, 2019, at an opening price of $14.50 while the offering price was $16 per share.

News: No news

Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalysts:

-- A phase IIb clinical trial of Losmapimod in facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, dubbed ReDUX4, was initiated in August of this year. Clinical data are expected in the third quarter of 2020.

Facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is characterized by progressive skeletal muscle loss that initially causes weakness in muscles in the face, shoulders, arms, and trunk, and progresses to weakness throughout the lower body.

4. InMode Ltd. (INMD)

InMode is a commercial-stage developer of devices that use minimally invasive radio-frequency technology for aesthetic medical procedures.

Gained 12.29% to close Monday's trading at $45.41.

News: No news

Recent events:

-- On November 5, 2019, the Company reported record quarterly revenue and net income for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Net income for the third quarter of 2019 was $16.2 million or $0.42 per share on revenue of $40 million. This compared with a net income of $8.64 million or $0.26 per share and revenue of $25.42 million in the third quarter in 2018.

As of September 30, 2019, InMode had cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities, and deposits of $166.3 million.

-- On August 8, 2019, the Company went public on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, offering its shares at a price of $14 each. The lockup expiration date is February 4, 2020.

5. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing differentiated products to solve therapeutic problems.

Gained 10.83% to close Monday's trading at $5.99.

News: No news

Recent event:

On November 5, 2019, the Company reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Aquestive's net loss for the third quarter of 2019 widened to $18.4 million or $0.74 per share from $15.0 million or $0.64 per share in the year-ago quarter. Total revenues were $12.4 million in the third quarter of 2019, compared to $13.3 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Looking ahead to full-year 2019, the Company now expects total revenues of $45 million to $47 million, up from its previous forecast of $38 million to $45 million. Total revenues were $67.4 million in the full year 2018.

Near-term Catalysts:

-- The FDA decision on the Company's investigational drug Exservan, proposed as adjunctive therapy in the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is expected on November 30, 2019. -- Completion of rolling New Drug Application submission for Libervant Buccal Film for the management of select patients with refractory epilepsy is expected around the end of November 2019.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.