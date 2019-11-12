Today's Top 5 Gainers In Healthcare Sector (AMRN, DMAC, TNXP...)

(RTTNews) - The following are some of today's top gainers in the healthcare sector.

1. Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN)

Amarin is a pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The Company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Gained 23.83% to close Tuesday's (Nov.12, 2019) trading at $20.94.

News: A new analysis of the cost-effectiveness of Vascepa in reducing cardiovascular risk among high-risk patients suggests that not only is the drug cost-effective but can also reduce long-term health care costs in a majority of the scenarios analyzed.

The cost for Vascepa oral capsule 0.5 g is around $380 for a supply of 240 capsules (Source: Drugs.com).

The analysis was conducted by MedStar Cardiovascular Research Network (MedStar), led by its Director of Outcomes Research, William Weintraub.

The net product revenue from Vascepa sales in the first half of 2019 was $173 million compared to $96 million in the year-ago period.

Near-term Catalyst:

-- On November 14, 2019, an FDA panel is slated to review the Company's proposal seeking cardiovascular risk reduction indication for Vascepa.

2. Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN)

Kadmon Holdings is a biopharmaceutical company focused on autoimmune and fibrotic diseases.

Gained 23.41% to close Tuesday's trading at $3.69.

News: The Company announced positive top-line results from the planned interim analysis of its ROCKstar trial.

ROCKstar is a pivotal, open-label clinical trial of KD025 in patients with chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD) who have received at least two prior lines of systemic therapy.

The trial met the primary endpoint of Overall Response Rate (ORR) at the interim analysis, with KD025 showing statistically significant ORR of 64% at 200 mg once daily, and an ORR of 67% at 200 mg twice daily.

Near-term Catalyst:

An open-label registration trial of KD025 in adults and adolescents with cGVHD who have received at least two prior lines of systemic therapy, dubbed KD025-213, is underway. The primary analysis of the KD025-213 study, which will include updated safety data and efficacy data, including ORRs and secondary endpoints, such as duration of response, changes in corticosteroid dose and changes in quality of life, will occur in the first quarter of 2020.

3. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC)

DiaMedica Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for kidney diseases and neurological disorders.

Gained 21.59% to close Tuesday's trading at $3.66.

News: No news

Near-term Catalyst:

The Company is slated to report third-quarter 2019 financial results on November 14, 2019.

Clinical Trials:

-- A phase II clinical trial of DM199 in the treatment of chronic kidney disease (CKD) in two cohorts - i.e., patients with CKD caused by IgA nephropathy (IgAN) and hypertensive African American patients with CKD is underway. -- A phase Ib clinical trial of DM199 in patients with moderate or severe Chronic Kidney Disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes mellitus is underway. The Company is currently collecting results from the final four study subjects and expects to provide full results of the study in a peer-reviewed publication and/or poster presentation. -- A phase II study of DM199 for acute ischemic stroke, dubbed REMEDY, is ongoing. This trial is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2019 or the first quarter of 2020.

4. Castle Biosciences Inc. (CSTL)

Castle Biosciences is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company selling genetic tests to make more accurate treatment decisions. The Company markets DecisionDx-Melanoma, a genetic test that predicts the risk of metastasis or recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma, a deadly skin cancer, and DecisionDx-UM, a proprietary genetic test that predicts the risk of metastasis for patients with uveal melanoma, a rare eye cancer.

Gained 19.62% to close Tuesday's trading at $26.09.

News: The Company reported strong third-quarter financial results, driven by solid growth in its DecisionDx-Melanoma test report volume.

Net income for the third quarter of 2019 was $5.54 million or $0.05 per share compared to a net loss of $4.46 million or $2.33 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net revenue surged to $14.77 million in the recent third quarter from $3.71 million in the third quarter of 2018. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting a loss of $0.30 per share and revenue of $9.45 million for the third quarter of 2019.

During the third quarter of 2019, the Company delivered 4,126 DecisionDx-Melanoma test reports and 356 DecisionDx-UM test reports. This compared with 3,136 DecisionDx-Melanoma test reports and 324 DecisionDx-UM test reports in the third quarter of 2018.

Recent event:

The Company went public on the Nasdaq Global Market on July 25, 2019, offering its shares at a price of $16 per share.

5. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP)

Tonix is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing small molecules and biologics to treat psychiatric, pain and addiction conditions.

Gained 11.42% to close Tuesday's trading at $2.83.

News: No news

Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalysts:

-- A phase III study of Tonmya for civilian and military-related posttraumatic stress disorder, dubbed RECOVERY, is underway. Results from an unblinded interim analysis that allows for a potential sample size re-estimation are expected in the first quarter of 2020, with top-line data anticipated in the second quarter of 2020.

-- Data from a phase I study evaluating the controlled release (CR) formulations of TNX-601 in healthy subjects are expected by the end of 2019. TNX-601 is being developed as a potential daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

