Today’s Refinance Rates: September 20, 2023—Rates Decline

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance declined today.

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage refinance is 7.78%, according to Curinos, while the average rate on a 15-year mortgage refinance is 6.87%. On a 20-year mortgage refinance, the average rate is 7.61%.

Refinance Rates for September 20, 2023

30-Year Refinance Rates

Today, the average rate for the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance decreased to 7.78% from yesterday. At this time last week, the 30-year fixed was 7.73%.

The 30-year fixed mortgage refi APR (annual percentage rate) is 7.82%. At this time last week, it was 7.79%. APR is the all-in cost of your loan.

At the current interest rate of 7.78%, a 30-year fixed mortgage refi would cost $100,000 per month in principal and interest (not accounting for taxes and fees) per $718, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. In total interest, you’d pay $158,605 over the life of the loan.

20-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The 20-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 7.61%. That’s compared to the average of 7.56% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 7.65% compared to 7.56% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 7.61%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would pay $813 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $95,019 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Mortgage Refinance Rates

Today, the 15-year fixed mortgage rate is 6.87%, lower than it was yesterday. Last week, it was 6.88%.

On a 15-year fixed refinance, the annual percentage rate is 6.85%. Last week it was 6.84%.

A 15-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 6.87% will cost $892 per month in principal and interest. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $60,484 in total interest.

30-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.54%. Last week, the average rate was 7.52%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.54% will pay $702 per month in principal and interest per $100,000.

15-Year Jumbo Refi Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.31%, on average, compared to the average of 7.23% last week.

At today’s interest rate of 7.31%, a borrower with a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refinance would pay $6,871 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $486,783 in total interest.

Are Refinance Rates and Mortgage Rates the Same?

Refinance rates are different from mortgage rates and tend to be slightly higher. The rate difference can vary by program and is something to consider as you compare the best mortgage refinance lenders.

In addition to having different refinance rates for conventional, FHA, VA and jumbo applications, cash-out refinance rates are higher as you’re borrowing from your available equity.

Rates for government-backed loan programs such as FHA and VA mortgage refinances can be lower than a conventional or jumbo refinance, as there is less risk for lenders. Still, you should compare your estimated loan’s annual percentage rate (APR), which includes all additional fees and determines the interest charges.

Know When to Refinance Your Home

Refinancing your mortgage can be a wise move for many reasons, most notably lowering your interest rate or your monthly payments. It can also help you pay down your mortgage sooner, access your home’s equity or get rid ofprivate mortgage insurance (PMI).

But there are closing costs associated with refinancing, so it probably makes more sense to refinance if you know you’ll be keeping your home for some time. You can determine the “break-even point” for a potential refinance, or how long it will take for savings from a new mortgage to surpass any closing costs. Find out what those costs will be and divide them by the monthly savings you’ll realize with the new mortgage.

The Forbes Advisor mortgage refinance calculator can help you run the numbers to see if it’s a good time for you to refinance.

Is Now a Good Time To Refinance?

Consider refinancing your mortgage when you need a more affordable monthly payment, want to stop paying annual FHA or USDA loan fees or would prefer a fixed interest rate. You may also consider a cash-out refinance to borrow from your home equity.

However, as refinance rates have increased by several percentage points from near-term lows in late 2021, it can be harder to replace your existing interest rate with a lower one, unless you refinance to a 15-year mortgage. As a result, extending your loan term is the one way to reduce your payment, but you can end up paying more total interest.

The application process is similar to buying a home. Plus, home appraisal fees and closing costs from 2% to 6% of the loan amount apply and add to your lifetime borrowing costs.

How to Qualify for Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Refinancing a mortgage isn’t that different than taking out a mortgage in the first place, and it’s always smart to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate possible. Here are some suggested approaches to get the best rate:

Polish up your credit score

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Keep an eye on mortgage rates

Consider a shorter loan

Having a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to get approved and get a lower rate. You’re also likely to look better to lenders if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should keep a regular watch on mortgage rates, which fluctuate often. Also see if you can manage a mortgage payment for a shorter loan term since they usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Soon Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

In many cases, you can refinance a mortgage as soon as six months after you start paying it down, although some lenders insist that you wait 12 months. You should ask your lender to be sure.

How Do You Find the Best Refinancing Lender?

Our guide to the best mortgage refinance lenders is a good starting point, but make sure you compare multiple lenders and get more than one quote. It’s always a good idea to find out the closing costs lenders charge, and also to make sure you can communicate easily with your lender. Conditions in the housing market change frequently, so being able to depend on your lender is crucial.

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

Closing costs for a refinance can be anywhere from 2% to 6% of the cost of the loan. It’s always a good idea to ask the lender what kind of closing costs they’ll charge before you decide to borrow from them.

