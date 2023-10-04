Today’s Refinance Rates: October 4, 2023—Rates Rise

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance jumped today.

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance rate is averaging 8.10%, according to Curinos, while 15-year, fixed-rate refinance mortgages average of 7.25%. For 20-year mortgage refinances, the average rate is 8.00%.

Refinance Rates for October 4, 2023

30-Year Refinance Rates

The average rate for the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance increased to 8.10% from yesterday. Last week, the 30-year fixed was 7.93%.

On a 30-year fixed mortgage refi, the APR (annual percentage rate) is 8.12%, higher than it was last week. APR, or annual percentage rate, includes a loan’s interest rate and a loan’s finance charges. It’s the all-in cost of your loan.

According to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator, borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refi of $100,000 will pay $740 per month in principal and interest (not accounting for taxes and fees) at the current interest rate of 8.10%. The total interest paid over the life of the loan will be around $166,568.

20-Year Refi Rates

The average interest rate on the 20-year fixed refinance mortgage is 8.00%. One week ago, the 20-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 7.84%.

The APR on a 20-year fixed is 7.99%. This time last week, it was 7.84%.

A 20-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 8.00% will cost $836 per month in principal and interest. Taxes and fees are not included. Over the life of the loan, you would pay around $100,671 in total interest.

15-Year Fixed Refinance Rates

Today, the 15-year fixed mortgage rate is 7.25%, lower than it was at this time yesterday. Last week, it was 7.08%.

On a 15-year fixed refinance, the annual percentage rate is 7.23%. Last week it was 7.09%.

At today’s interest rate of 7.25%, a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage would cost approximately $913 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. You would pay around $64,275 in total interest over the life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.98%. Last week, the average rate was 7.64%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.98% will pay $732 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 loan.

15-Year Jumbo Refi Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.70%, on average, compared to the average of 7.49% last week.

At today’s interest rate of 7.70%, a borrower with a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refinance would pay $7,039 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $516,936 in total interest.

Are Refinance Rates and Mortgage Rates the Same?

Refinance rates are different from mortgage rates and tend to be slightly higher. The rate difference can vary by program and is something to consider as you compare the best mortgage refinance lenders.

In addition to having different refinance rates for conventional, FHA, VA and jumbo applications, cash-out refinance rates are higher as you’re borrowing from your available equity.

Rates for government-backed loan programs such as FHA and VA mortgage refinances can be lower than a conventional or jumbo refinance, as there is less risk for lenders. Still, you should compare your estimated loan’s annual percentage rate (APR), which includes all additional fees and determines the interest charges.

Know When to Refinance Your Home

There are lots of good reasons to refinance your mortgage, but for most homeowners, it comes down to lowering the interest rate, reducing monthly payments or paying off the loan more quickly. Refinancing can also allow you to tap some of your home’s equity or eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

It’s important to keep in mind that refinancing carries costs, and for that reason makes more sense if you plan to stay in your home for some time. It can be helpful to calculate the “break-even point” for a potential refinance—to see how long it will take for savings from the new mortgage to outweigh closing costs. Try to find out what those fees will be and divide them by the monthly savings from the new mortgage.

Check out our mortgage refinance calculator to help you decide if this is a good time to refinance.

Is Now a Good Time To Refinance?

Refinancing your mortgage can be worth it for reasons that include:

Lowering monthly payments. You might be able to reduce your monthly payment by extending your repayment period or qualifying for a better interest rate.

You might be able to reduce your monthly payment by extending your repayment period or qualifying for a better interest rate. Reducing your interest rate. Switching from a 30-year mortgage to a shorter term, like 15 or 20 years, can help you get a better interest rate and pay less interest overall.

Switching from a 30-year mortgage to a shorter term, like 15 or 20 years, can help you get a better interest rate and pay less interest overall. Ending annual service fees. FHA and USDA loans can charge annual fees for the life of the loan. If you have at least 20% equity, converting to a conventional mortgage refinance lets you avoid mortgage insurance premiums and guarantee fees.

FHA and USDA loans can charge annual fees for the life of the loan. If you have at least 20% equity, converting to a conventional mortgage refinance lets you avoid mortgage insurance premiums and guarantee fees. Switching to a fixed interest rate. You may also refinance an adjustable-rate mortgage into a fixed interest rate to avoid future rate hikes that increase your monthly payment and total borrowing costs.

You may also refinance an adjustable-rate mortgage into a fixed interest rate to avoid future rate hikes that increase your monthly payment and total borrowing costs. Borrowing your home equity: A cash-out refinance allows you to tap your home equity to consolidate high-interest debt and pay for personal expenses. The mortgage refinance interest rate can be lower than unsecured personal loans.

Lenders offer multiple mortgage refinance options to help you quickly compare your potential rate and monthly payment. Refinancing can also provide more repayment flexibility.Now isn’t a good time to refinance if you cannot get a smaller monthly payment or the closing costs offset the potential benefits of having a new rate and term.How to Get Today’s Best Refinance RatesMuch like when you shopped for a mortgage when purchasing your home, when you refinance here’s how you can find the lowest refinance rate:

Maintain a good credit score

Consider a shorter-term loan

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Monitor mortgage rates

A solid credit score isn’t a guarantee that you’ll get your refinance approved or score the lowest rate, but it could make your path easier. Lenders are also more likely to approve you if you don’t have excessive monthly debt. You also should keep an eye on mortgage rates for various loan terms. They fluctuate frequently, and loans that need to be paid off sooner tend to charge lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Quickly Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

You can usually refinance a mortgage in as quickly as 45 to 60 days, but it depends on many factors—like the type of home loan you choose. Always check with your lender before committing to borrow.

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

It can cost as much as 2% to 6% of the full cost of the loan to refinance a mortgage. Make sure to find out the exact closing costs from your lender.

How Soon Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

In many cases, you can refinance a mortgage as soon as six months after you start paying it down, although some lenders insist that you wait 12 months. You should ask your lender to be sure.

