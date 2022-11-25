Today’s Refinance Rates: November 25, 2022—Current Refinance Rates Inch Down

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance declined today.

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage refinance is 6.86%, according to Bankrate.com, while the average rate on a 15-year mortgage refinance is 6.16%. On a 20-year mortgage refinance, the average rate is 6.67%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.39%.

Refinance Rates for November 25, 2022

30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

Currently, the average rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is 6.86%. That’s compared to 6.93% from last week and the 52-week low of 6.19%. Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 will pay $1,968 per month for principal and interest at the current interest rate of 6.86%, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator, not including taxes and fees.

Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $408,401. A different way of looking at interest rates is the annual percentage rate, or APR. For a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the APR is 6.87% compared to 6.94% last week. The APR is essentially the all-in cost of the home loan.

20-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The 20-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 6.67%. That’s compared to the average of 6.80% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 6.69% compared to 6.82% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 6.67%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would pay $2,267 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $244,043 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Fixed Refinance Rates

The 15-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 6.16%. That’s compared to the average of 6.25% at this time last week and the 52-week low of 5.44%.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.18% versus 6.27% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 6.16%, a borrower using a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would pay $2,558 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $160,364 in total interest over the 15-year life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.88%. One week ago, the average rate was 6.94%. The 30-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is higher than the 52-week low of 6.26%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.88% will pay $4,929 per month in principal and interest per $750,000.

15-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.16%, on average, compared to the average of 6.26% last week and the 52-week low of 5.46%.

At today’s interest rate of 6.16%, a borrower with a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refinance would pay $6,394 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $400,909 in total interest.

5/1 Adjustable-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

A 5/1 ARM, or adjustable-rate mortgage, has an average interest rate of 5.39%. That’s compared to the 52-week low of 4.54%. The average rate at this time last week was 5.45%.

VA Refinance Rates

The current average rate on a 30-year VA refinance loan is 6.10% compared to 6.25% the week prior.

The 52-week high for a 30-year VA refinance loan was 6.78% and the 52-week low was 5.39%.

When You Should Refinance Your Home

You may want to refinance your home when you can lower your interest rate, reduce monthly payments or pay off your mortgage sooner. You may want to use a cash-out finance to access your home’s equity or take out a new loan to eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

A home loan refinance may make sense particularly if you plan to remain in your home for a while. Even if you score a lower interest rate, you need to take the loan costs into consideration. Calculate the break-even point where your savings from a lower interest rate exceed your closing costs by dividing your closing costs by the monthly savings from your new payment.

Our mortgage refinance calculator could help you determine if refinancing is right for you.

How to Get Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Refinancing a mortgage isn’t that different than taking out a mortgage in the first place, and it’s always smart to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate possible. Here are some suggested approaches to get the best rate:

Polish up your credit score

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Keep an eye on mortgage rates

Consider a shorter loan

Having a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to get approved and get a lower rate. You’re also likely to look better to lenders if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should keep a regular watch on mortgage rates, which fluctuate often. Also see if you can manage a mortgage payment for a shorter loan term since they usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

It can cost as much as 2% to 6% of the full cost of the loan to refinance a mortgage. Make sure to find out the exact closing costs from your lender.

How Quickly Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

Many lenders refinance your mortgage in about 45 to 60 days, but it depends on the type of mortgage you choose and other factors. Ask your lender what their time frame is before you borrow to make sure it’s right for you.

How Soon Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

Most lenders allow you to refinance a mortgage six months after you start paying it off, although some require that you wait 12 months. Contact your lender to be sure.

