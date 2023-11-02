Today’s Refinance Rates: November 2, 2023—Rates Drop

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance declined today.

The average rate for refinancing a 30-year fixed mortgage is currently 8.20%, according to Curinos. For refinancing a 15-year mortgage, the average rate is 7.32%, and for 20-year mortgages, it’s 8.09%.

Related: Compare Current Refinance Rates

Refinance Rates for November 2, 2023

30-Year Refinance Rates

Today, the average rate for the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance slipped to 8.20% from yesterday. At this time last week, the 30-year fixed was 8.29%.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 30-year fixed is 8.23%. This time last week, it was 8.30%. APR is the all-in cost of your loan.

At the current interest rate of 8.20%, a 30-year fixed mortgage refi would cost $748 per month in principal and interest (not accounting for taxes and fees) per $100,000, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. In total interest, you’d pay $169,217 over the life of the loan.

20-Year Refinance Rates

The 20-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 8.09%. That’s compared to the average of 8.17% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 8.13% compared to 8.20% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 8.09%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would pay $842 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $102,092 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed refinance mortgage decreased to 7.32%. Yesterday, it was 7.35%. One week ago, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 7.34%.

The annual percentage rate on a 15-year fixed is 7.27%. This time last week, it was 7.31%.

At today’s interest rate of 7.32%, a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage would cost approximately $917 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. You would pay around $65,016 in total interest over the life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 8.09%. Last week, the average rate was 8.13%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 8.09% will pay $740 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 loan.

15-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance has an average interest rate of 7.77%, compared to an average of 7.78% last week.

At today’s rate of 7.77%, a borrower would pay $942 per month in principal and interest per $100,000 for a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refi. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $521,882 in total interest.

Are Refinance Rates and Mortgage Rates the Same?

Refinance rates are different from mortgage rates and tend to be slightly higher. The rate difference can vary by program and is something to consider as you compare the best mortgage refinance lenders.

In addition to having different refinance rates for conventional, FHA, VA and jumbo applications, cash-out refinance rates are higher as you’re borrowing from your available equity.

Rates for government-backed loan programs such as FHA and VA mortgage refinances can be lower than a conventional or jumbo refinance, as there is less risk for lenders. Still, you should compare your estimated loan’s annual percentage rate (APR), which includes all additional fees and determines the interest charges.

Know When to Refinance Your Home

You may want to refinance your home when you can lower your interest rate, reduce monthly payments or pay off your mortgage sooner. You may want to use a cash-out finance to access your home’s equity or take out a new loan to eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

A home loan refinance may make sense particularly if you plan to remain in your home for a while. Even if you score a lower interest rate, you need to take the loan costs into consideration. Calculate the break-even point where your savings from a lower interest rate exceed your closing costs by dividing your closing costs by the monthly savings from your new payment.

Our mortgage refinance calculator could help you determine if refinancing is right for you.

Is Now a Good Time To Refinance?

Now may be a good time to refinance if you can reduce your monthly payment by getting a better interest rate or adjusting your repayment period.

While refinance rates are at multi-year highs, you may qualify for a competitive rate if your credit has improved since getting your existing mortgage or by switching to a shorter loan term, such as a 15-year mortgage. Refinancing from a government-backed loan to a conventional loan with at least 20% equity helps you waive private mortgage insurance, FHA mortgage insurance premiums or the USDA guarantee fees.

There are multiple mortgage refinance options to consider and some that let you tap your home equity.

Consider avoiding refinancing if you can’t get a better rate or reduce your monthly payment. Additionally, you will need to pay closing costs and the application process can be lengthy. These hindrances may exceed the potential benefits of refinancing.

How to Qualify for Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Much like when you shopped for a mortgage when purchasing your home, when you refinance here’s how you can find the lowest refinance rate:

Maintain a good credit score

Consider a shorter-term loan

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Monitor mortgage rates

A solid credit score isn’t a guarantee that you’ll get your refinance approved or score the lowest rate, but it could make your path easier. Lenders are also more likely to approve you if you don’t have excessive monthly debt. You also should keep an eye on mortgage rates for various loan terms. They fluctuate frequently, and loans that need to be paid off sooner tend to charge lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How do you find the best refinancing lender?

You should always shop around when you’re trying to get a new mortgage or refinance an existing one. Take a look at the best mortgage refinance lenders as a starting point and try applying online. Always find out the closing costs each lender will charge, and make sure you’re able to communicate well with the lender you want to choose. In a bumpy housing market, you’ll probably be in touch with the lender more often than you realize.

How much does it cost to refinance a mortgage?

Closing costs for a refinance can be anywhere from 2% to 6% of the cost of the loan. It’s always a good idea to ask the lender what kind of closing costs they’ll charge before you decide to borrow from them.

How quickly can you refinance a mortgage?

Many lenders refinance your mortgage in about 45 to 60 days, but it depends on the type of mortgage you choose and other factors. Ask your lender what their time frame is before you borrow to make sure it’s right for you.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.